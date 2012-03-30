24 Hours In The Life Of Mario Batali

Photo: AP Images
Mario Batali believes in simplicity: it’s the founding principle of his style of cooking. But judging by his hectic daily schedule, you might not realise that.The celebrity chef owns more than 14 restaurants, hosts a daily television show, employs 3,000 people, and has plans to open restaurants in China.
Filmmakers Jeremy Chilnick and Morgan Spurlock filmed one day in Batali’s life, and posted the video to Hulu.
Batali says in the video that after all of his daily meetings and shoots and visits throughout New York, “I try to sit down and have a glass of wine and a little dinner, and then I go home.”
That’s no shock. He certainly should need his downtime. What is perhaps most surprising about this day in the life of Mario Batali, however, is that never once do we see him eat a meal.
His art director, Lisa Eaton, shows him the designs for a new restaurant Batali is opening in China, Lupa Hong Kong.
At 4 P.M., Batali's off again to yet another of his restaurants, Del Posto, to speak with more of his chefs.
