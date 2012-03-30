24 Hours In The Life Of Mario Batali

Photo: AP Images

Mario Batali believes in simplicity: it’s the founding principle of his style of cooking. But judging by his hectic daily schedule, you might not realise that.The celebrity chef owns more than 14 restaurants, hosts a daily television show, employs 3,000 people, and has plans to open restaurants in China.



Filmmakers Jeremy Chilnick and Morgan Spurlock filmed one day in Batali’s life, and posted the video to Hulu.

Batali says in the video that after all of his daily meetings and shoots and visits throughout New York, “I try to sit down and have a glass of wine and a little dinner, and then I go home.”

That’s no shock. He certainly should need his downtime. What is perhaps most surprising about this day in the life of Mario Batali, however, is that never once do we see him eat a meal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.