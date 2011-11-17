What It's Like To Be A Student At MIT's Elite Sloan School Of Management

MIT’s Sloan School of Management is one of the best business schools in the world. It accepts only 13% of applicants, who have an average GMAT score of 710. They’ll pay around $100,000 to attend (just in tuition), but many will make at least that much annually after graduation.



To get a glimpse of what life is really like at MIT Sloan, we asked one of its first-year students, Kendall Herbst, to take a camera with her around campus for a day.

She’s currently working for a start-up, Koowala, and recruiting at luxury fashion companies.

The view from my bedroom of Kendall Square in Cambridge. I'm a three minute walk from campus, which allows me to wake up at 8 a.m. and still roll into class on time Before Sloan, my background was in fashion magazines, and I still enjoy pulling out some Conde Nast outfits, even if I'm just heading to class My walk to school — it's a beautiful time of year in this city! By 8:30, I'm in Data, Models and Decisions. I chose a spot in the back because I'm terrified of being called on in class. Numbers and I do not get along so well. But at least I now know what a regression is. Progress! My next class follows right after at 10 a.m., and it's marketing. From DMD, the hardest quantitative course so far, to a softer, more qualitative approach. Today we analysed a case study on BMW and its advertising strategy My core team and I are having lunch with our accounting professor — a rare treat in business school. A core team is a group you get assigned to at the year's start to do a lot of your homework with. Schools aim to pull people from very different backgrounds together. We have a Greek girl from marketing, a military guy from Texas, a banker from London ... One wonderful surprise about Cambridge is the short lines at Starbucks. I'm addicted to Chai lattes and at this location, whether you go at 8 a.m. or 4 p.m., there's never more than a three minute wait for your drink After lunch there are a lot of recitations where a second-year teaching assistant will walk you through some more content. Sometimes fellow students can explain concepts so much clearer than professors so I usually try to go By late afternoon, I'm back in my apartment in MIT sweatpants making a snack. There's tons of pizza and beer thrown at you during business school so it's essential to find some healthy, easy snacks — like kale chips This is the scene at the reception afterward where we get to mingle with Sloan alumni who currently work at Dior, Louis Vuitton, etc. It's a little awkward with students swarming the HR reps. But you gotta do what you gotta do! Back at home around midnight, I pack my bag for the next day. Given that I like as much sleep as I can in the mornings, it's nice to prepare yourself a bit at night so that you can just grab your bag and go Now read about how MIT ranks against the world's other top business schools

