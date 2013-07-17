Russian Oligarchs Spend Their Days Hunting, Drinking Vodka, And Hanging With Their Beauty Queen Wives

The gonzo journalists at VICE figured the best way to really understand a Russian oligarch is to eat, hunt, and drink lots of vodka with one.



VICE’s Ryan Duffy cavorted with billionaire business magnate Sergey Veremeenko for a day, providing some insight on just how nice it can be to own vast swaths of snowy Russia.

Forbes had Veremeenko’s net worth at $1.4 billion in 2008, largely from coal, metals, and banking.

“It’s an American thing to pay taxes, no one here paid any taxes,” Veremeenko tells Duffy over vodka.” So basically it was a free-for-all until we elected Putin.”

Some highlights include: A meal with Veremeenko’s wife (2006 Miss World winner, although some argue Veremeenko rigged the competition), a hunting excursion, and some intimate time in the sauna.

Check out the whole video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.