What A Typical Day Is Like For A Rich Kid Of Instagram

Hulu.com/E! Entertainment Morgan Stewart’s typical day is ‘lackluster.’

When your parents are so rich you don’t have to work, what do you do all day?

Morgan Stewart’s parents made a killing in real estate so she doesn’t need to work like most of her friends. She spends time blogging on her site, Boobs and Loubs, and her Instagram profile got her cast on E! show, “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.” The account has 200,000 followers.

When asked what her typical day is like, Stewart replied:

“A typical day for me is very lacklustre. I wake up, I have cottage cheese with six nectarines, then I have two waters legitimately then I have a coffee.”

Stewart then says she waits for a bowel movement, and if one doesn’t happen, she won’t leave her house. “Then I go spinning probably around 12:30. Then I drive around aimlessly, I pop into stores, and talking. I’m always talking.”

Here’s her description of her typical day.

