A Day In The Life Of A Princeton Football Player

College athletes have a much different college experience than any other student.
On top of classes, homework, and a social life, athletes have to go to practice, meetings, and games.
Roman Wilson, a senior wide receiver for the Princeton football team, is no stranger to that busy lifestyle.
Wilson, who has caught 37 passes for 649 yards so far this season, is on the go from the time he wakes up in the morning, to when he finally gets to sleep at night.
The week before Princeton played (and beat) Harvard, Wilson took us through a normal day in his life. That Saturday in Boston, Wilson caught the game-winning catch in the third overtime to lead the Tigers to victory.
Disclosure: The author’s father is a football coach at Princeton.
Wilson has to get up early enough to go grab breakfast to take with him before he goes to the weight room for his first workout of the day.
And at 9:00 A.M. it's time for meetings. Wilson eats his breakfast that he picked up before the weight room here.
But let's not forget about school. After meetings, Wilson bikes over to his first class of the day that starts at 10. It's anthropology.
Another thing normal college kids don't have to do is talk to the press. Wilson heads to speak with the media after lunch at 12:30.
But right after that, it's back to class. This one is a business leadership class with former Verizon CEO Dennis Strigl.
(video provider='youtube' id='fnOPesWGbL4' size='xlarge' align='center')
