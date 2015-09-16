I spent a day with a New York Fashion Week intern -- and she ran circles around me

Sarah Jacobs Public relations intern Tori Olivia kept her cool during her first week on the job — during fashion’s busiest time of year.

When you think of New York Fashion Week, images of glamorous models, famous designers, and impeccably-dressed celebrities spring to mind.

But who keeps the shows running smoothly behind the scenes? For big-name designers like Nicole Miller, it’s public relations powerhouse Alison Brod.

Brod’s army of publicists and interns are the muscle behind some of the biggest fashion and beauty brands that make Fashion Week tick (think: Kerastase, Beauty.com, Nails Inc., and more). And even in their little black dresses and high heels, they never break a sweat.

To find out what it’s like to work for the award-winning agency during New York Fashion Week, we shadowed Tori Olivia, a student in the first week of her fall internship with Brod.

Keep scrolling to see how it went.

On day two of spring 2016 New York Fashion Week, Olivia started her day as usual, arriving at the Alison Brod office at 9 a.m. Sarah Jacobs The office is clean, bright, colourful... Sarah Jacobs The lobby of Alison Brod. ...and decked out in comfy couches and metallic décor. Sarah Jacobs Brod is well known for her obsession with candy. Sarah Jacobs It's an essential part of the office ambiance. Sarah Jacobs A showroom sits to the right of the office lobby. Sarah Jacobs Client goods from designers like Dannijo and Boden are featured prominently Sarah Jacobs The office even has a salon where employees can get waxed or have their hair blown out. Recently, Brod had an acupuncturist make weekly visits to the office. Sarah Jacobs The Alison Brod beauty closet is like a hyper-organised, super-size version of your average bathroom cabinet. Sarah Jacobs Oversize photographs of Barbie (taken by actress Jennifer Esposito, a friend of Brod's) grace the walls in various conference rooms and private offices. Sarah Jacobs Many of the agency's publicists were already running around the city for New York Fashion Week when we arrived to meet Olivia. Sarah Jacobs Majoring in communications with a focus in public relations, Olivia is a senior at Rutgers University. She started at Alison Brod a mere week ago. Sarah Jacobs This 'intern binder' will be her bible during her first few weeks. It spells out everything an Alison Brod intern needs to know. Sarah Jacobs Olivia's first task of the day is to proofread and print the RSVP list and media handouts for the Ryan Roche runway show, which Brod's client, Beauty.com, is doing the backstage beauty for. Sarah Jacobs Here she is doing the most universal of all intern tasks: refilling the printer paper. Sarah Jacobs However, it's not all desk work in the world of PR. Here, she boxes up beauty products that will be used backstage. Sarah Jacobs Then we were off to our first stop of the day, Blushington, a makeup and beauty lounge that Alison Brod represents. We hopped in a cab and headed uptown. Sarah Jacobs Blushington was prepping for its 'Blush Up' Fashion Week event. Sarah Jacobs Olivia helped prep the supplies needed for the event. Sarah Jacobs There was a lot of makeup that needed to be pulled and sorted. Sarah Jacobs She also helped clean the makeup brushes for the event. Sarah Jacobs Luckily, there was time left for Olivia to get her own touch-up before the next stop. Sarah Jacobs After a quick salad, she double-checked where the next venue was before hailing another cab. Sarah Jacobs The show we were headed to -- Ryan Roche -- was at the Meatpacking District's High Line Hotel. Olivia's job: help check in bloggers and fashion editors for backstage interviews. Sarah Jacobs The atmosphere was calm as makeup artist and Beauty.com beauty director at large Romy Soleimani demonstrated the makeup look to her team. Sarah Jacobs Models hopped from chair to chair getting their skin care, makeup, hair, and nails done for the show. Sarah Jacobs Sometimes things happen simultaneously and one model can have three or more people working on her -- especially if she arrives late. Sarah Jacobs Some models snacked as stylists went to work on their hair. Sarah Jacobs Olivia's direct supervisor, beauty account executive Victoria Natenzon, double-checks the RSVP list. Sarah Jacobs Alison Brod publicists help facilitate interviews between the media and backstage talent (like manicurist Nonie Creme, pictured below on the right). Olivia helped make sure every writer received a handout that explained the beauty look and detailed the products and techniques used. Sarah Jacobs Finally, all of the models were prepped and ready for the dress rehearsal. Olivia's job was done here. Sarah Jacobs We climbed into another cab and Olivia freshened up while we jetted to the last show of the day, Nicole Miller. Sarah Jacobs The Nicole Miller show was a little further downtown at Skylight Clarkson Square, one of the official venues of this season's shows. Sarah Jacobs This was a much larger production for Brod's team, as they represent the designer and are the PR force behind the entire show. A large group helped guests check in and find their seats. Sarah Jacobs Olivia was tasked with check-in and printing seating tickets for attendees. Sarah Jacobs She kept her cool as hundreds of guests filed through the door. Sarah Jacobs Finally, it was time to go inside and enjoy the show. The industry's most important leaders were there, including New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis. Sarah Jacobs Fern Mallis sits in the front row (center) at Nicole Miller. As the lights went down and the 6 pm show began, Olivia's job was officially done -- for this day, at least. New York Fashion Week runs for a whirlwind eight days. Sarah Jacobs

