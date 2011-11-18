A Day In The Life Of 27-Year-Old Nicole Lapin As She Tries To Build A Financial Media Empire

Photo: cnbc.com

Nicole Lapin made quite a name for herself in a short period of time.The 27 year old was a full-time anchor for four years at CNN and for two years at CNBC.



But Lapin wants more.

In September, she launched her own Nothing But Gold Productions with designs of creating her own business media juggernaut.

On a recent day, she happily took pictures of her extremely busy schedule.

Our guide for the day. My alarm clock doesn't go off quite as early now that I'm not doing the early show gig, but I still get up around 5:30 a.m. There's something I can't miss about Joe Weisenthal's early morning tweets. Coffee and roses -- the best way to start any day. From the looks of this picture, I need to put on another pot! The flowers are from my good friend and fellow entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg. Only one thing on the agenda today at my office. Actually, we're not that narcissistic -- it's just a new white board and we were testing out our fancy new markers. It's the little things, right? It might seem surprising, but I'm not much of a girls' girl. I hate shopping and primping for the camera, but it's an important part of the gig. Don't ask me what cup of coffee I'm on here. Luckily, all this time spent in the makeup chair gives me time to devour my favourite magazines -- and there aren't many that I don't like to take a look at. Yes, I'm that girl who reads Real Simple and Fast Company. The industry is shrinking, and as journalists we've all become Renaissance women and men. I never turn down the opportunity to meet with those who know more about something than I do, so it's off to Reuters. And I never miss the opportunity to break rules (got yelled at for taking this picture in the lobby). OK, but seriously -- I did go running in stilettos. And even I eat it. It looks worse than it actually was... no I didn't get shot, just took it on the curb. But got up as a champ, rushed home, and put on another outfit (the first of five today). In between meetings I got to watch the ying to my business yang, Brian Sozzi, talking smack on Bloomberg. I met him when he came on my show at CNBC, and now he's my chief biz dev guy... and, yes, he has said I need to upgrade my little peanut of a TV! It's not as fancy as it looks on TV. This is the not-so-glam part of getting ready to riff with my good pal and CNN Anchor, Don Lemon. Europe, gas prices, and market gyrations broken down in plain English were the financial news topics du jour. Actually, the view outside the studio and into Columbus Square is more impressive. This is my view from on-set. Sometimes, just sometimes the fates align in Manhattan. That happened tonight when the event I was going to was at The Plaza, basically down the street from CNN. For those occasions, girls, bring a Butter dress. Seriously, it's one-size fits all and can tie in more ways than I am smart enough to figure out. This is me and my better half, Michael Rubin -- sorry, babe, my outfit is way more comfy than your suit. And if you really, really know me, you know I'm still not much of a sleeper, even post-early morning life! Lucky me, though: now I have insomniac recruits. Here's me and my NBG team working away after the rest of the world has gone to bed. Someday Nicole may make a huge merger. WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The Executives Behind The AOL-Time Warner Merger >>>

