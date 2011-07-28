A Day In The Charmed Life Of Bnter's Lauren Leto

Lauren Leto has a pretty wonderful life.
The Texts From Last Night founder also runs startup Bnter with Patrick Moberg out of The Makery in Williamsburg.
And then there’s the book deal from Harper Collins for Judging A Book By Its Lover, due out in 2012.
Leto’s days are just packed. Especially when you throw in the whole training for the NYC marathon thing.
I try to wake up early to run, it doesn't always work out. Sometimes I'm too scattered in the morning.
In the morning the Bnter team meets and talks over everything for the day, discussing if we're hitting our timeline, etc.
We eat lunch together everyday. Most of the time we talk more about product and broader ideas than specific issues.
Skyping with iPhone developers about both TFLN and Bnter iPhone apps. Both companies are looking! We have job postings on the WeAreNYTech board if you're interested.
If I didn't get to run in the morning, I'll usually run at night. I'm training for the NYC marathon. My path is usually over the Williamsburg bridge.
