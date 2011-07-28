A Day In The Charmed Life Of Bnter's Lauren Leto

Lauren Leto has a pretty wonderful life.



The Texts From Last Night founder also runs startup Bnter with Patrick Moberg out of The Makery in Williamsburg.

And then there’s the book deal from Harper Collins for Judging A Book By Its Lover, due out in 2012.

Leto’s days are just packed. Especially when you throw in the whole training for the NYC marathon thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.