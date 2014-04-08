A Day In The Life Of Bloomberg TV Star Reporter, Cristina Alesci

It takes a special kind of person to cover deals. You have to be smart, persistent, easy to talk to and most importantly, tireless.
Bloomberg’s star M&A reporter Cristina Alesci is all of those things. And when she’s not chasing scoops, writing stories, or doing TV spots she’s probably practicing her mixing skills on her turn tables at home.
Multi-talented, no?
5 am wakeup and I immediately head to the kitchen for coffee, then scan Bloomberg, WSJ, NYT, Business Insider and Twitter. Love the smell of headlines in the morning!
Bloomberg TV is blasting in our home. This early, I get to see what my London colleagues Francine Lacqua and Guy Johnson are up to.
Next stop: breakfast. Eggs for me and my husband. Sadly for him, when I'm up in the morning, he's up. I've got prep-time down to 7 minutes -- the cheese melts while I'm in the shower.
5:45 am -- Out the door with Chainsmoker #SELFIE playing on the Pioneers. It's never too early for EDM.
Next, I hop to one of our digital studios for a package I'm working on. Hair and makeup maven Marian keeps my lips glossy.
It's 11 am and I'm shooting the piece for my new coverage area: the business of the beat. Tune in on Friday for the latest on streaming music sites!
And now I'm pre-taping an interview with Bank of America's J.D. Moriarty. He's the head of technology equity capital markets. We're talking tech IPOs. This will air on Bloomberg TV as part of two days of exclusive dealmaker interviews--make sure to watch on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next up: Talking league tables and the hot M&A pipeline with Goldman Sachs' co-head of global M&A Gregg Lemkau.
5 pm -- The only consistency in my week: Physique 57. Squeezing it in before a source meeting and a museum fundraiser downtown later tonight. Sade kicking my butt -- She's yelling: 'Get it higher, girl!'
6:15p: Boom! Am I in a spaceship? Nope, just Casa Lever, one of my favourite spots for drinks with a source.
Now it's 7pm and the cab ride downtown to the New Museum Spring Gala is a blessing. I spend it catching up on messages.
11:15 pm: Before hitting my head on the pillow there's always a few minutes for some turntable practice! After interviewing David Guetta, Tiesto and Sebastian Ingrosso, among others, I'm getting pretty good. It's been a long day, but tonight I can't sleep and neither will the neighbours…
