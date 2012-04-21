A Dartmouth Student Has Plans To Sell Hazing Simulations For $10 A Pop

Photo: YouTube

A couple of weeks ago Rolling Stone did a deep dive into hazing culture at Dartmouth and it was (in a word) disgusting.You need only remember one word: ‘Vomelette.’



Anyway, while we thought it was pretty gross, maybe you’re curious and you want to give it a whirl. Fine. One Dartmouth student, Travis Blalock ’12, says he can help you out (via Ivygate):

…will walk with you around campus to show where major hazing practices occur and which areas you should avoid. As with any tour, questions are welcome throughout the event and you should feel free to inquire about certain groups in which your child is interested…”we are in the exploratory stages of developing a hazing simulation for our tours. For now, however, Hazing Tours will “work like traditional tours.”

This might be a joke… or it’s for parents concerned about their children! This man just wants to put them at ease and let everyone know it’s OK to go to Dartmouth. How nice. You see, apparently this story has effected the number of people who want to go to the school. Go figure:

Never before has there been such distrust in an admissions office and Administration that has focused shamefully more efforts on PR than students…I provide facts that these students and their families have a right to know. I don’t tell them that hazing is good or bad. I just tell the truth…

We’ll pass, thanks.

Oh and in case you forgot how gross this whole thing is, here’s all of the most disgusting parts of Rolling Stone’s story>

