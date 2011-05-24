A Dark Re-Imagining Of The Little Mermaid Coming Soon From Sony

Sony is set for a re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen‘s The Little Mermaid story through the book “Mermaid: A Twist on the Classic Tale” by Carolyn Turgeon, for Country Strong filmmaker Shana Feste to write and direct.



The story is told from a different point of view, and has a darker tone than the Disney original. The film will centre on a princess who, in order to save her ravaged kingdom, sets out on a dangerous journey to marry the prince of her rival kingdom, not knowing that a beautiful mermaid has fallen for the same man and has sacrificed everything to be with him.

Read the full story at MovieWeb.com

