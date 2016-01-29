A dangerous storm is brewing over Sydney

Sydney, you’re about to get soaked. Again.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms with large hailstones and damaging winds.
Areas that are likely to be affected extend from Picton, through to Penrith, reaching as far north as Gosford.
The storm cell is forecast to hit any time from 12.30pm.
It looks like it has already hit Sydney’s western suburbs.
Severe #storm moving into #Sydney north west #Sydneystorm #weather pic.twitter.com/2JmNzb1zo9
— Nick Moir (@nampix) January 29, 2016
The State Emergency Service has recommenced people should move their car under cover or away from trees and stay indoors away from windows.
Here are some of the first photos coming in.
It was nice knowing you Sydney #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/rpr06hjNaw
— G-Mac (@grmc1902) January 29, 2016
Lightning striking a building in the Sydney CBD. Looking from Central. #storm #sydney #sydneystorm #lightning pic.twitter.com/7DsPEcB3BO
— Adam Beniston (@dadamanz) January 29, 2016
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.