A dangerous storm is brewing over Sydney

Photo: Cassie Trotter/ Getty.

Sydney, you’re about to get soaked. Again.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms with large hailstones and damaging winds.

Areas that are likely to be affected extend from Picton, through to Penrith, reaching as far north as Gosford.

Map: Bureau of Meteorology.

The storm cell is forecast to hit any time from 12.30pm.

It looks like it has already hit Sydney’s western suburbs.

The State Emergency Service has recommenced people should move their car under cover or away from trees and stay indoors away from windows.

Here are some of the first photos coming in.

