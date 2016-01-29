A dangerous storm is brewing over Sydney

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Cassie Trotter/ Getty.

Sydney, you’re about to get soaked. Again.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms with large hailstones and damaging winds.

Areas that are likely to be affected extend from Picton, through to Penrith, reaching as far north as Gosford.

Map: Bureau of Meteorology.

The storm cell is forecast to hit any time from 12.30pm.

It looks like it has already hit Sydney’s western suburbs.

The State Emergency Service has recommenced people should move their car under cover or away from trees and stay indoors away from windows.

Here are some of the first photos coming in.

#supercell #storm #rain #lightning #thunder #wind #hail #crazy #mothernature #sydney #summer2016 #january

A video posted by Lee-Anne (@layze_l) on

@mikekeevers

A photo posted by Sydney City (@sydneycity) on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.