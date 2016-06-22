A dad pulled out his son's loose tooth using an actual helicopter

Facebook/Rick Rahim Pilot Rick Rahim pulled out his son’s baby tooth using this helicopter.

Most parents have yanked out a loose baby tooth for their one of their kids. But no parent has ever done it like Rick Rahim.

This Virginia dad (and pro pilot) decided to extract his son’s wiggling tooth using some string and a helicopter, The Independent reports. Not a remote control helicopter — an actual, full size, commercial helicopter.

Rahim posted video of the stunt on Facebook last month, including the ultimate dad joke caption: “Does this make me a ‘helicopter parent?'” So far, it’s been viewed 25,000 times, and it seems like it is the only tooth extraction of its kind. “It might actually be a true FIRST,” Rahim wrote. “Can’t find anyone else who has ever done it.”



Does this make me a “helicopter parent?”Do fun, creative stuff with your kids.Make memories together.

Posted by Rick Rahim on Thursday, May 19, 2016

Believe it or not, aircraft-assisted tooth removal is a trend: Parents across the country are yanking out their kids’ teeth using remote controlled drones and helicopters, Popular Mechanics reports.

Rahim simply swapped the toy version for the real thing.

