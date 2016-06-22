A dad got a tattoo on his skull to match his 8-year-old son's cancer surgery scar

8-year-old Gabe Marshall has a rare malignant brain tumour.

He was diagnosed with a form of cancer called anaplastic astrocytoma in March 2015.

His father, Josh Marshall, told Buzzfeed News that though he still has some of the tumour in his brain, he has been stable and off treatment for about nine months.

However, he also said that Gabe felt like “a monster” because of the large surgery scar on his head.

This broke his father’s heart.

So Marshall came up with a solution to help his self-conscious son: He got a tattoo that matches Gabe’s scar.

“I told him if people wanted to stare, they could stare at both of us,” he said.

This touching gesture won Marshall St. Baldrick’s 2016 #BestBaldDad award with 5,000 votes.

It also wins him best dad award for Gabe. Gabe told Buzzfeed that he absolutely loves his father’s tattoo and the scar makes them “twins.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.