Category 2 Cyclone Warning For North WA

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the Kimberley Coast in Western Australia with a cyclone warning as Tropical Cyclone Christine, currently out to sea, is expected to intensify as it moves towards land.

Winds up to 165 kilometres per hour and heavy rainfall is expected to hit either today or early on Monday in the Pilbara.

DFES State Emergency Service has advised people living between Cape Leveque to Exmouth and Warburton to prepare for cyclonic weather and to organise an emergency kit as a precaution.

The Port Hedland Port Authority has evacuated ships from the inner and outer harbours.

