A cyclone warning has been issued for North Queensland

Meterologists have warned North Queensland residents that a monsoon trough near the Gulf of Carpentaria could develop into a cyclone in coming days.

Heavy rains brought on by the trough have seen areas of the state already recieve 241mm of rain in the last 24 hours, but the Bureau of Meteorology predicts the low to bring a further 500mm this week.

Strong wind warnings are in place for the North East Gulf of Carpentaria, Torres Strait, Peninsula Coast, Cooktown Coast, Cairns Coast and Townsville Coast, while a moderate flood warning is in place for Eyre Creek and a minor flood warning has been issued for Tully River.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said that they had not received any overnight calls for rescues but urged residents to stay clear of floodwaters.

Here’s an image of the monsoon troughs forming off far north Queensland, courtesy of earth.

