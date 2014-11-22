A Cyclist Has Been Killed In Sydney's Northern Beaches

Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

A cyclist was killed in Church Point on Sydney’s northern beaches this morning following a collision with a Subaru car driven by a 17-year-old male.

Emergency services were called to McCarrs Creek Road just before 10am.

The male cyclist died at the scene. His name and age is not yet released. NSW police are still trying to contact relatives.

The teenage driver was not injured, but was taken to hospital to undergo blood and urine testing.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police.

Mccarrs Creek Road, Church Point/ Google Maps.

McCarrs Creek Road forms part of a popular cycling loop through the Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park and along the Northern Beaches, particularly on weekends. With beautiful scenery, fast descents and long climbs the route attracts riders from all over Sydney.

In the past, riders and motorist alike have petitioned the local council to make the route more conducive to bike and car traffic.

Last year, Pittwater MP Rob Stokes said cycling in the area was becoming increasingly popular and that tensions were increasing.

“I urge motorists to display patience and tolerance towards cyclists and encourage cyclists to be responsive to the needs of motorists. We must recognise that we have to share our roadways,” he said.

Most recently the issued was discussed in Push On a community cycling publication supported by Bicycle NSW.

