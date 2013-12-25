A Cruise Liner Is Stuck In Antarctic Ice This Christmas And Australian Ships Are On The Way To Help

AAE

Australian authorities have dispatched three ships to rescue an Antarctic-bound cruise liner after it became trapped in thick sheets of ice.

The Russian-built MV Akademik Shokalskiy has about 50 passengers and 20 crew members on board. The group met in New Zealand for a 28-day Australasian Antarctic Expedition on 1 December.

The SMH reports that the Australian Maritime Safety Authority received a distress call from the cruise liner this morning.

An AMSA spokeswoman told the AAP that it would take at least two days for the nearest rescue ship to reach the MV Akademik Shokalskiy and the vessel wasn’t in any immediate danger.

The Guardian toured the ship earlier this month. Here’s what it’s like:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.