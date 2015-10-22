A 'Cruel Intentions' TV series is in the works at NBC

All the answers we craved after watching the 1999 movie “Cruel Intentions” will be answered in a TV series based on the movie that’s in the works at NBC.

Business Insider’s sources confirm that NBC has ordered a script for the show, which carries a penalty for the network if it decides not to go forward with the project.

The original “Cruel Intentions” followed rich and popular step-siblings Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillipe) as they toy with the daughter of the new headmaster, Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon). Selma Blair also starred.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, the new series will follow 16-year-old Bash Casey, son of the late Sebastian Valmont (played by Ryan Phillippe) and Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon). He’ll discover his father’s journal and learn of the riches he left behind for love. In search of answers, Casey will move from Kansas to San Francisco for a scholarship at the prestigious Brighton Preparatory Academy. While there, he’ll get thrust into a world of luxury, lust, and corruption.

The film’s writer-director Roger Kumble and producer Neal H. Moritz will return. Additionally, the team behind the musical staging of “Cruel Intentions” in Los Angeles — Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross — are onboard, as well.

“Cruel Intentions” recieved mixed reviews from critics, audiences loved it. The $US10.5 million movie ended up making nearly $US76 million worldwide.

