A Criminal Serving Time For Armed Robbery Won One Of Australia's Top Art Prizes

A man serving time in Australia for armed robbery has won a prestigious, $150,000 portraiture prize.

According to The ABC the 2013 Moran Prize was won by Nigel Milsom, for a painting of a family friend who used to drink with his grandfather.

Milsom painted the work before going to jail, according to an award spokesperson. He is serving a six-year term after holding up a Glebe convenience store last year and will be eligible for parole in January 2016.

Judges said they were impressed by the gentleness captured by the painting, and the skillful brushwork.

The award recognises excellence in portraiture and photography.

