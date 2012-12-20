A Credit Card From Apple: Here's What It Would Look Like

The people at Credit Card Compare came up with an odd idea: A credit card from Apple, Inc.



The best part about the idea isn’t actually the idea.

It’s the mockup Apple marketing materials Credit Card Compare made for it.

It looks just like Apple.com after a big product announcement.

“It’s the most amazing credit card yet,” and all that.

See for yourself:

