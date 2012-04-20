Foursquare To Launch Local Deal Ad Platform In June—Here's Today's Ad Brief

adsoftheworld.com



Fred, a creative at Leo Burnett Madrid, got a tattoo of a QR code on his arm that he is auctioning off to the highest bidder. The winner will get to advertise whatever they want on Fred’s arm for a month. (Desperate bid for a raise?)First this week it was Tumblr, now Foursquare is planning a new advertising platform that will launch in mid-June. capitalising on Foursquare’s GPS system, merchants will be able to promote deals in certain areas. There will also be more targeted advertisements.

A zombie-themed 5k called Run For Your Lives has an ad offering three lucky winners a free funeral. (Actually, it’s just a $5,000 check).

Jack White and his label, Third Man Records, has done a cool stunt with his new album: He put flexi-disks of a track called “Freedom at 21” inside 1,000 balloons and released them in Nashville. A note was attached to the balloons asking people submit the date (and photos) of when they found the balloons. Here are some of the results.

The New York Times Company’s digital ad revenue fell 10.3 per cent across the company, and 2.3 per cent at The News Media Group, which includes the New York Times and Boston Globe. Print ad sales went down 7.2 per cent.

It has finally happened. BuzzFeed now has Corgis analysing advertising.

Susan Claxton is the new senior partner of content at MEC’s Entertainment division.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.