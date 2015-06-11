A crazy race where you're chased by zombies is coming to Sydney

Never mind the legs, what about the brainz….

There’s a Colour Run, City to Surf and the City Mile Dash next week, but one of the world’s craziest foot races, Run for your lives, is coming to Sydney for the first time in August.

The 90-minute race is set on a 5km obstacle course that’s also “zombie-infested”, requiring you to dodge them in order to survive and win. Runners have the option of taking part as a “survivor” or a “zombie”.

The race began in the US and has now spread across the world. The Sydney version is on September 5 at the Western Sydney Parklands in Abbotsbury and its run in 30 minute waves. It costs $59 to enter. The day ends with a party, music and booze,

The details are online here. Registration is open now.

And here’s a look at what you’re in for

