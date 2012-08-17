HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Crazy Boulder City Home With A Water Slide And Lazy River Is A Steal At $3 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A beautiful home with insane entertainment amenities in Boulder City, Co., is on sale for a bargain $3 million. The bank-owned home is such a steal because it’s in foreclosure.The six-bedroom home spans nearly 9,300 square feet and has five full baths and two half baths.



Outside, the house has a water slide, a lazy river and a 20-foot diving pool. There are also two putting greens and two tennis courts on the property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.