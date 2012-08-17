HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Crazy Boulder City Home With A Water Slide And Lazy River Is A Steal At $3 Million

Meredith Galante
Boulder City $3 million estate with lazy river and water slide

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A beautiful home with insane entertainment amenities in Boulder City, Co., is on sale for a bargain $3 million. The bank-owned home is such a steal because it’s in foreclosure.The six-bedroom home spans nearly 9,300 square feet and has five full baths and two half baths.

Outside, the house has a water slide, a lazy river and a 20-foot diving pool. There are also two putting greens and two tennis courts on the property.

Welcome to Stone Canyon.

The garage can hold five cars.

The kitchen features criss-crossing wood beams on the ceiling.

We love the deep dark wood featured in the kitchen and eating area.

The home was made for entertaining. There's plenty of room to host a party.

The dining room looks cozy, and it can still fit 10 people.

A spiral staircase leads you upstairs.

The huge picture window provides stunning views.

Every room is decorated differently, but the dark and almost medieval theme is present throughout.

We love the office, which has direct access to a balcony.

The master bedroom has a fireplace and a great view.

The master bath has his and her sinks.

They're asking $324 a square foot.

There's an elevator in the home.

There's lots of attention to detail.

The in-home gym shares a room with the bar.

The wine cellar has enough space to store your collections and your drinking stash.

The pool looks like a real basin or river.

From the water slide, you get a great view of the surrounding area.

The house sits on 1.59 acres.

The hot tub is elevated.

That view looks like it's painted.

There's another hot tub up here, and it's shady.

On the balcony, there are spots to sunbathe and eat.

Cross under the man-made waterfall to take a dip in the grotto.

The pool is 20 feet wide.

Everyone will be jealous of this backyard.

Need a bit more room?

