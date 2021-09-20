8 big relationship lessons in ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ according to a therapist

Conflict in a relationship is not necessarily a bad thing if couples can find a way to tackle it together.

On season five, episode six, Barney and Robin appeared to have discovered a relationship Utopia. They revealed to their friends that they had never had a fight during the course of their romantic relationship.

So what was their secret? Either Barney left before a conflict escalated or Robin distracted him with sex.

Their “perfect relationship” was eventually put to the test during a trip when they get stuck on a ski lift together and were finally forced to confront their issues.

But, according to Bukky Kolawole, a couples therapist and licensed clinical psychologist, the two shouldn’t have been afraid to hash things out from the start.

Kolawole said that the reason a lot of couples avoid confrontation is the fear of not being supported.

“What that means is that it’s easy when we can get along. That’s easy. But for you to actually have to navigate and hold on to each other, through conflict, through differences, is really what speaks to the testament of your relationship,” she told Insider.

She went on to explain that when working with couples, her job is not necessarily to eliminate the possibility of disagreements but instead to help them reach for each other during conflict.