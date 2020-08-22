A couple spent $55,000 to turn their home into a haven for their 21 senior and special needs dogs

The Mr. Mo Project Mariesa and Chris Hughes spent $US55,000 to turn their home into a safe haven for their 21 elderly and special needs dogs.

Chris and Mariesa Hughes live with 21 dogs in their New York home.

They spent more than $US55,000 to turn their house into a haven for their pups, who are all elderly or have special needs.

Chris and Mariesa have saved 500 more senior dogs through their nonprofit, The Mr. Mo Project.

The organisation connects senior dogs to loving homes and funds their veterinarian bills for the rest of their lives.

There’s never a dull moment in Chris and Mariesa Hughes’ New York home, where their 21 dogs happily roam.

The couple spent more than $US55,000 in renovations to make their house the perfect place for their pups, which are all elderly or have special needs.

And Chris and Mariesa have saved 500 more senior dogs through their nonprofit, The Mr. Mo Project, which connects elderly dogs to loving homes and funds the veterinarian bills for the rest of their lives.

Insider spoke to the couple about how their passion for dogs began, the inspiration behind The Mr. Mo Project, and just how they manage sharing a bed with all of their pets.

Both Chris and Mariesa Hughes have had a passion for pups since they were kids.

The Mr. Mo Project Mariesa and Chris has always loved dogs.

“My whole life I wanted to rescue dogs or have an animal shelter,” Mariesa told Insider. “My family’s always had dogs. In my 20s, I started adopting and fostering greyhounds.”

Chris quit his job in Washington, DC, and moved back to Ohio – where he grew up – so that he could start his own shelter.

“I was working a normal job and I questioned myself and what I was doing with my life,” he said. “I felt like I was supposed to be saving animals, so I very abruptly quit my job and started rescuing dogs.”

Chris and Mariesa bonded over their shared love of dogs and got engaged just a month after they first met.

The Mr. Mo Project The couple first bonded over their love of dogs.

It was actually the wife of Mariesa’s ex-boyfriend who first connected her to Chris.

“She said, ‘You gotta meet this guy Chris, he’s just obsessed as you are, he loves his dogs,”‘ Mariesa recalled.

But when her friend revealed that she didn’t actually know Chris, she just followed him on Facebook, Mariesa had no intention of getting to know him.

“Unbeknownst to me, she sent him a message,” Mariesa said with a laugh. “And we got engaged a month after meeting in 2012.”

“When you know, you know,” Chris added.

Just two months before the couple met, Chris adopted a dog named Moses that they both fell in love with.

The Mr. Mo Project Moses (pictured) was the ‘patriarch’ of the couple’s eight-dog family.

“Someone posted a picture of him on Facebook after he was surrendered to a shelter in Florida,” Chris said. “He was 12 years old and surrendered for being too old. I saw his picture and had to have him.”

“When Chris and I met, he had six dogs and I had two dogs,” Mariesa added. “We had an eight-dog family, and Moses was kind of the patriarch of that. We called him dad sometimes, he was this old soul. He seemed very wise and he would just drink you in with his eyes.”

“There was so much behind him to teach us and learn from, and we thought that was only in his life,” she said. “But in his death, we’ve learned so much more.”

Both Chris and Mariesa credit Moses with showing them the struggles that senior dogs face.

The Mr. Mo Project Chris credits Moses with opening his eyes to the struggles that senior dogs face.

“I’ve always said I’m an equal opportunity animal lover, but the senior thing really hit me when we got Moses,” Chris said. “It really opened my eyes up to how many senior dogs are surrendered to shelters.”

“I was very naive and had no idea that people gave up older dogs or gave up on them,” Mariesa added. “It just wasn’t something our family ever did. That was very surprising to me, and made me want to help.”

Chris and Mariesa were inspired to launch The Mr. Mo Project after Moses was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour and given just a few weeks to live.

The Mr. Mo Project Chris and Mariesa were heartbroken when Moses died.

The couple sold their hot tub to pay for a $US2,400 MRI for their beloved pup. They were devastated when, five weeks after he was diagnosed, Moses passed away.

“Moses was our dog together,” Chris said. “He came to us when we met and we didn’t know what was going to happen to us with such a big loss. And, selfishly, we didn’t want people to forget about him.”

That’s when Chris got an idea.

“I remember driving down the road,” he said. “Looking over at Mariesa and saying, ‘We should help senior dogs and pay for all their medical expenses for the rest of their lives.'”

And so, The Mr. Mo Project was born.

When Chris and Mariesa first started The Mr. Mo Project in 2014, they just assumed it would turn into a small partnership with their local shelter.

The Mr. Mo Project They are now dedicated to helping senior and special needs dogs.

“We just thought it’d be a perk to help a senior dog find a home,” Chris said. “We never expected it to touch hundreds and hundreds of senior dogs.”

Mariesa and Chris have since saved 500 dogs, spending around $US45,000 a month on their veterinarian bills.

The Mr. Mo Project Their nonprofit pays the medical bills for every dog in the program.

“For dogs in the project, we cover their transportation to their forever foster home – wherever that will be – and we pay the medical expenses for the rest of the dogs’ lives,” Mariesa said.

“Sometimes we’ll also just pay one-off bills for people if they can’t afford a life-saving surgery for their dogs,” Chris added. “That’s a different part of the project.”

The couple works closely with New York City shelters and emergency hospitals to connect with senior dogs in need.

The Mr. Mo Project One of the pups that was helped through The Mr. Mo Project.

“It ranges from people who want help and want to keep their dog to people who are burdened by their senior dogs,” Chris said. “We try to keep the dogs in the home whenever possible.”

As The Mr. Mo Project has grown, so too has Chris and Mariesa’s household. So the couple decided to turn their home into a haven for all their senior dogs.

The Mr. Mo Project Mariesa and Chris spent more than $US55,000 renovating their home for their dogs.

The couple, who live in Clifton Park, first installed ramps in the back and the front of the house to help their older dogs get around. But that was just the beginning.

Since many of their dogs have special needs and require rehab, the couple decided to buy their own hydrotherapy pool for $US30,000.

They spent $US5,000 on a custom king-sized bed so that they could cuddle all their dogs to sleep, with stairs at the bottom so the pups can easily hop in.

The Mr. Mo Project The custom king-sized bed where all their dogs sleep.

Black agility mats also run throughout the entire house, which helps the paralysed pups grip the floor.

There’s also an oxygen kennel, which helps the dogs who have congestive heart failure or breathing struggles.

The couple said they never set out to live with 21 dogs, it just happened naturally.

The Mr. Mo Project Mariesa said it hasn’t been as hard having 21 dogs ‘as one would think.’

“We didn’t wake up one day and have 20 dogs,” Mariesa said. “If we did, that would have been a lot harder to figure out. Gradually growing our pack hasn’t been as hard as one would think – it’s just one more bowl, one more vet visit.”

Mariesa said she and Chris spend around 45 minutes every morning and night feeding and medicating all their pups.

The Mr. Mo Project On top of caring for their dogs and running a nonprofit, Chris and Mariesa also have day jobs.

They also have certain dogs who need therapy every day, and others who require special fluids.

And all of this is on top of their day jobs.

The Mr. Mo Project Chris and Mariesa spend 45 minutes every morning and night just to feed their pups.

“We both work full-time jobs outside of The Mr. Mo Project,” Chris said. “This is not a job, this is a labour of love. It’s where all our money goes toward.”

That means they are fundraising nonstop to afford the veterinarian bills that they have pledged to pay for the 112 dogs currently in the project.

But Mariesa and Chris said the work has all been worth it to watch these pups “become the dogs they always wanted to be.”

The Mr. Mo Project Mariesa and Chris said they have learned a lot from their senior pups.

“A lot of these dogs that come to us are probably overlooked because of the way they look,” Chris said. “They have got bad legs, bad teeth, crusted eyes, they’re matted. But they have so much life to live. And once you give them the quality care and the right food and all the chances, they really flourish and become just incredible dogs and pets and family members.”

“They don’t let their experiences become who they are,” Mariesa added. “I think it’s so amazing of them, and I wish humans could be more like that. I know if I’ve had a bad day, I just let it become my day. They have gone through neglect and losing limbs because of neglect and they still shine every day.”

As they continue helping pups across the country, Mariesa and Chris want to keep showing people “that age is not a disease.”

The Mr. Mo Project The couple said they’re hoping to break the stigma that senior dogs face.

“Senior dogs and rescue dogs and shelter dogs can all be good, happy, loving dogs,” Mariesa said. “And they’re very deserving of that opportunity.”

