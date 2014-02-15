Someone Has Named Their Baby 'Facebook'

There’s a baby in Mexico named “Facebook,” and Mexican officials are clicking ‘dislike.’

According to BetaBeat, Mexican officials banned 61 names they’ve “deemed dumbest,” and that includes the name of the most popular social network.

The names were taken from actual civil registries.

Banned names include: Marciana, or Martian, and Circuncision, or Circumcision, the Associated Press reports. The state has also seen names like Juan Calzon, and a little girl named Lady Di.

The law is supposed to protect kids from being bullied, Sonora Civil Registry director Cristinia Ramirez has said.

