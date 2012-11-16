A Couple Got Engaged In Bloomberg LP's Courtyard And The Entire Company Stopped To Watch

Bloomberg reporters have spent the past 20 minutes Tweeting a romantic saga that unfolded in the news organisation’s headquarters on Manhattan’s Upper East Side: an unidentified man proposing to his girlfriend.
UPDATE: Here’s video of the event via Bloomberg’s Devin Banerjee:
(All photos via Bloomberg’s Edmund Lee)
Here’s the story. First, the run-up. The woman has no idea what’s coming.
Photo: Max Abelson
Then the ask:
Photo: Edmund Lee
Finally: she says yes!
Photo: Edmund Lee
Meanwhile, apparently all of Bloomberg LP stopped what they were doing to watch:
Photo: Edmund Lee
