A Couple Got Engaged In Bloomberg LP's Courtyard And The Entire Company Stopped To Watch

Rob Wile

Bloomberg reporters have spent the past 20 minutes Tweeting a romantic saga that unfolded in the news organisation’s headquarters on Manhattan’s Upper East Side: an unidentified man proposing to his girlfriend. 

UPDATE: Here’s video of the event via Bloomberg’s Devin Banerjee:

(All photos via Bloomberg’s Edmund Lee

Here’s the story. First, the run-up. The woman has no idea what’s coming. 

bloomberg marriage

Photo: Max Abelson

Then the ask:

bloomberg wedding

Photo: Edmund Lee

Finally: she says yes!

bloomberg wedding

Photo: Edmund Lee

Meanwhile, apparently all of Bloomberg LP stopped what they were doing to watch:

bloomberg wedding

Photo: Edmund Lee

