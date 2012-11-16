A Couple Got Engaged In Bloomberg LP's Courtyard And The Entire Company Stopped To Watch

Bloomberg reporters have spent the past 20 minutes Tweeting a romantic saga that unfolded in the news organisation’s headquarters on Manhattan’s Upper East Side: an unidentified man proposing to his girlfriend.



UPDATE: Here’s video of the event via Bloomberg’s Devin Banerjee:



(All photos via Bloomberg’s Edmund Lee)

Here’s the story. First, the run-up. The woman has no idea what’s coming.

Photo: Max Abelson

Then the ask:

Photo: Edmund Lee

Finally: she says yes!

Photo: Edmund Lee

Meanwhile, apparently all of Bloomberg LP stopped what they were doing to watch:

Photo: Edmund Lee

