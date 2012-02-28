A Costa Cruise Ship Is Adrift In The Seychelles After A Fire

The Costa Allegra

A cruise ship owned by the same company responsible for the fatal Costa Concordia disaster last month has gone adrift near the Seychelles after a fire broke out on board, the Italian coast guard is reporting, according to SkyNews.The Italian coast guard said in a statement that all passengers and crew were “in good health and were informed promptly of the situation,” according to the National Post.



The ship, the Costa Allegra, has around 1,000 people on board, the National Post reports. It’s currently floating around 200 miles from the shore of the Seychelle Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The fire has reportedly been put out and the ship’s communication devices are working, though its engines are not.

In mid-January, the Costa Concordia, owned by Carnival’s Italian subsidiary Costa Cruises, ran aground on the western coast of Italy, killing 32.

Last week, the company faced another PR disaster when 22 passengers aboard a Carnival ship were robbed by hooded gunmen in Mexico.

