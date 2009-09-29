Detroit Scuffle: Eminem's Record Company Goes To Trial Against Apple

Will the real copyright owner please stand up?



Eminem’s record company, Eight Mile Style, gave their opening statement today in a trial over iTunes sales of Eminem’s songs, which Eight Mile says Apple has no rights to distribute.

Detroit Free Press: Eight Mile Style contends that Apple earned $2.58 million from iTunes downloads of various Eminem songs. This morning, Eight Mile attorney Richard Busch said during his opening statement Eminem’s contract with record company Aftermath Records did not give the company right to make his songs available for download on Apple’s popular iTunes service.

Eight Mile Style is claiming copyright infringement, alleging Apple did not have a licence to reproduce and sell 93 songs at issue.

Aftermath Records, founded by rapper and producer Dr. Dre, is also a defendant in the case. The lawsuit claims Aftermath and Apple ignored Eight Mile’s refusal to sell the songs in downloaded digital format.

Alston & Bird copyright attorney Bid Sidbury told the Free Press that the suit is being closely watched because Apple and similar distributors would likely “re-think their protocols for obtaining permission” to sell music online in the event of an Apple loss, which could result in increased royalty fees and higher prices for consumers.

Unfortunately for those who are both copyright buffs and Slim Shady fans, he is not a part of the suit and is not expected to appear at trial.

