Automatically Identify Artists And Song Titles With Soundtracking

I just bought a new iPad which is a 64GB version. My son said “why did you waste your money?” Well, I told him, on my old iPad I filled up nearly 16GB with just apps and wanted more space so I could hold my music. “Get Pandora,” he told me. Hehe. My son telling me something I’ve known for years (I was one of the first people to cover Pandora, years ago).



But his insight was deep. No longer are kids storing music, or copying it from each other. They are using streaming systems. And further they want new kinds of music discovery apps. I showed him one new app, Soundtracking, that I came back home from SXSW with. It’s awesome. Here CEO Steve Jang shows it to me.

Great app, lots of fun for music lovers, get it on the iTunes store.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

