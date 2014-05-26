A Convoy Of 250 S---box Cars Are About To Leave Perth For This Year's Shitbox Rally

The annual challenge of driving a car worth less than $1000 over 4000 kilometres in seven days across some of Australia’s roughest and remotest roads kicks off this weekend.

In its fifth year, the Shitbox Rally is a cancer fundraising event which feels like it was dreamt up by two people in a pub.

Founder James Freeman came up with the idea to raise awareness and money after losing both his parents to cancer in the space of 12 months.

“I needed to find something that was going to excite me, something big – it was going to take a lot to bring excitement and fun back into my life,” he said.

“Unfortunately, many of us have been affected by cancer in one way or another. Shitbox Rally is a different way of bringing together the community to combat the cause, raise awareness and support Cancer Council Australia in an adventurous and memorable way.”

In four years the rally has raised over $3 million for cancer research and grown to include 250 cars and 500 people.

Before setting off from Perth on May 31, this year’s 500 participants had to raise a minimum of $4000.

They’re headed north in a convoy estimated to be about 1.2 kilometres long and made up of some of the country’s least road worthy vehicles. The Rally is stopping by in Meekatharra, Marble Bar and Broome before crossing through The Kimberly into the Top End bound for Darwin.

Some of the teams are going to need a lot of gaffer tape, some WD40 and a little creative thinking to get these motors over multiple river crossings and unsealed, dusty roads.

