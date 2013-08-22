A Convenience Store Clerk Was Critically Injured When Trying To Protect A Life-Size David Hasselhoff Cutout Ad

A 36-year-old Cumberland Farms convenience store clerk was critically injured after

trying to protect two cutouts of “Baywatch” star David Hasselhofffrom a thief who was trying to put the “Iced Hoffee” ads into his SUV.

Police said that the Connecticut employee was hit and then dragged by the car, finally hitting his head on the ground. He’s in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital.

The comedic-looking cutouts were already known for being a theft Target. In fact, 550 were taken in the last couple of weeks. “We want everyone to enjoy the Hoff,” Cumberland Farms brand strategist Kate Ngo told CBS News. “We’re flattered by the attention.”

She continued, “this particular campaign is probably a higher rate of theft than anything we’ve ever seen.”

The campaign is meant to be tongue-in-cheek. Hasselhoff performed a song called “Thirsty for Love” in an ad for the coffee earlier this summer.

