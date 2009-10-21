A Contract Battle Over Michael Jordan's Son's Feet

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, said last week he plans to wear Nike Air Jordans when he plays for his college basketball team.



Not surprising, but still a problem.

Marcus, a freshman, plays for the University of Central Florida and Adidas provides the school’s athletic-wear. According to CNBC’s Darren Rovell, this Air Jordan saga appears to be headed toward a contract dispute between UCF and Adidas.

UCF athletic director Keith Tribble previously said that Marcus could make his own shoe choice because a UCF football player had been allowed to wear a non-Adidas shoe due to a fit issue.

But a spokesman for Adidas told CNBC that they are “in negotiations for a future relationship” with UCF and that those relationships are “based upon agreed deliverables for both parties.” As Rovell points out, this likely means Adidas expects that all athletes will wear the provided gear, or else.

Marcus has agreed, apparently, to wear Adidas apparel other than the shoes.

Clearly Michael Jordan understands the ins and outs of an endorsement contract, so it would be interesting to know if he’s advising Marcus or if his son is going this one alone.

Read the entire CNBC article here.

