A Comprehensive Look At Who Uses Social Networks And How

Edison Research just released its latest report on social network usage, based on polling data from phone calls to a representative sample of 1,753 Americans.
The study compares the behaviour and demographics of frequent users of social networks to those of the population at large.
Some of the results:
- Though social networking is rapidly becoming more common throughout the wider population, it is still most popular among the young; students are especially overrepresented.
- Women are bigger users than men.
- The biggest social networkers are, unsurprisingly, more likely to be big Internet users and early-adopters of new gadgets. But they still think the mobile phone is the technology that has had the biggest impact on their lives.
- In a somewhat off-topic result, Pandora is absolutely slaughtering the competition in online audio brand recognition.
