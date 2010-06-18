A Comprehensive Look At Who Uses Social Networks And How

Nick Saint
greek girls

Edison Research just released its latest report on social network usage, based on polling data from phone calls to a representative sample of 1,753 Americans.

The study compares the behaviour and demographics of frequent users of social networks to those of the population at large.

Some of the results:

  • Though social networking is rapidly becoming more common throughout the wider population, it is still most popular among the young; students are especially overrepresented.
  • Women are bigger users than men.
  • The biggest social networkers are, unsurprisingly, more likely to be big Internet users and early-adopters of new gadgets. But they still think the mobile phone is the technology that has had the biggest impact on their lives.
  • In a somewhat off-topic result, Pandora is absolutely slaughtering the competition in online audio brand recognition.

For more on this line...

Check out Edison's report on who's using Twitter →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.