A Comprehensive List Of Googlers Gone AWOL To AOL

Since reporting that Google’s director of agency-relations Erin Clift quit the company to join AOL as VP of global sales development, we’ve learned of two more former Google execs now among the Time Warner (TWX) subsidiary’s ranks.



They are Kal Amin — whom a source describes as AOL CEO Tim Armstrong’s “right hand for years” — and Randy Meech, who left Google a year ago for Tim’s local news startup Patch, but is now going to AOL.

By our count, that raises the total number of Googlers gone AWOL to AOL to five. They are:

Tim Armstrong

Jeff Levick

Erin Clift

Kal Amin

Randy Meech

UPDATE: Maureen Marquis

Our count is probably low. Word is that Tim plans to replace many of the AOL sales people let go in a recent layoff with Google sales workers. We hope you’ll help us correct our tally and keep it up to date.

Email us at [email protected] or call or text 727 507 1699.

