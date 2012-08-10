A Completely Unknown Golfer From The Netherlands Has Taken Over The PGA Championship

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/This is Golf

The last major of the golfing season is underway at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina, and the biggest storyline so far is the one golfer decimating the difficult course and carding birdie after birdie. It’s not Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson or any golfer you’ve probably ever heard of.



It’s 26-year-old Joost Luiten from the Netherlands, who is playing in his third-ever major.

Luiten has taken advantage of the calm conditions this morning at Kiawah and put together a stellar round. So far, he’s 6-under par with two holes remaining.

Luiten started on the back nine, and played bogey-free golf the majority of the day, draining six birdies and an eagle.

[UPDATE]: It seems we may have jinxed Joost. Since his stellar stretch of golf, Luiten bogeyed his last four holes of the round to drop from 8-under to 4-under, good for a tie for fourth.

Luiten is a regular on the European Tour, where’s he’s won once — but he’s never found success in the United States yet. He made his major debut a few weeks ago in the 2011 Open Championship and finished in a tie for 63rd. He also played in the 2012 Open Championship a few weeks ago and finished 45th.

In fact, in his American debut at the Memorial in 2011, Luiten was disqualified after he failed to assess himself a two-stroke penalty and signed for an incorrect score in the first round.

His amazing play has seemingly come out of nowhere. In the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone last week, Luiten was awful, finishing in 63rd (out of 75 players) with a final score of 9-over par.

