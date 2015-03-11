A developer in China built a complete 57-storey skyscraper in just 19 days

A developer in China built an entire 57-storey mixed-use building brick by prefabricated brick at a rate of three full stories a day. The entire building took only 19 days to complete, according to Gizmodo.

The building is mixed-use, with 800 apartments and enough office space for 4,000 people.

It was originally planned to be built up to a height of 220 stories, but was cut down due to concern of being too close to a nearby airport.

The prefab construction is also environmentally friendly, reducing the use of concrete trucks by about 15,000.

The building was constructed with China’s pollution problem in mind, using quadruple thick glass and tight construction.

Checkout the full promotional video of the building’s construction below.

