Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

taylorswift/Instagram RIP, swan photo, since deleted from all social media accounts.

All is apparently not fine between exes Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris.

Fans have been following along with the couple since they split in June. What first started out amicably transformed to shady comments and deleted social media posts. For her part, Swift has been fairly mum about the whole thing and is currently travelling the world with her new alleged beau, Tom Hiddleston.

And aside from a few posts earlier in the summer, everything seemed to be ok, but a series of tweets posted by Harris Wednesday afternoon has sparked a new discussion about the ex’s relationship.

For those needing a refresher on the Swift/Harris relationship, here’s a rundown of the timeline:

The couple began dating in March 2015.

According to E! Online, the two met in February thanks to an introduction by Ellie Goulding. They met again a day later at the Brit Awards and officially began dating March 6, 2015, as revealed by a one-year anniversary post they would share in 2016.

During their romantic year together, the couple shared numerous photos to social media accounts that they have since deleted, including group dates, award show congrats, and vacation pics.

Rumours of a breakup swirled in October 2015.

But sources said they were “completely false.”

Harris even tweeted, “It’s not going to be a ‘happy ending’ for everyone I sue for defamation of character for all these bulls— stories bye bye.”

It’s not going to be a ‘happy ending’ for everyone I sue for defamation of character for all these bullshit stories bye bye

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 12, 2015

In January, it was rumoured that they were talking about a future engagement.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in March 2016.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary, March 6, as revealed by a post shared on Instagram. Harris had gotten her a locket engraved with the date they started dating.

In her April Vogue cover story, Swift said, “I’m just taking things as they come. I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key…this is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”

Calvin Harris released “This Is What You Came For” with Rihanna in April.

In April 2016, Harris and Rihanna performed at Coachella, and that’s where he introduced “This Is What You Came For” to Rihanna.

Swift was in attendance and wore a jacket with an image that would later be revealed to be a promotion of Harris and Rihanna’s new song.

BLEACHELLA ⚡️ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 15, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT



On April 26, “This Is What You Came For” got its official release.

Following the release of the new hit song, Harris did an interview with Ryan Seacrest in which the host asked him if he would ever do a song with Swift.

“You know we haven’t even spoken about it,” Harris said. “I can’t see it happening though.”

The song has since reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The couple unexpectedly split in June.

On June 1, it was reported that the couple had split.

At first, it seemed amicable.

“The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect,” Harris tweeted on June 2. She retweeted him.

But then drama struck.

Swift began dating her (alleged) new boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston in June.

The Sun published 15 photos showing Hiddleston and Swift getting cosy.

The new couple were spotted dancing together at the Met Ball in May, sparking rumours that their relationship may have started there.

In response, Harris lashed out on social media.

After those photos emerged, it was revealed that Harris deleted his kind breakup tweet and unfollowed her on social media. He then blocked some of her fans. Shortly thereafter, Swift began to delete all signs of him from her social media.

In June, Harris posted a series of Snapchats showing that he was apparently doing fine after the breakup.

Snapchat/Calvin Harris Calvin Harris seemed to be doing just fine.

But then Instagram comments allegedly written by him seemed slightly bitter.

According to E! News, a source said they weren’t from him, and no traces exist on his Instagram page.

Alas, aside from the Hiddleswift conspiracy theories swirling, alleging that the Hiddleston and Swift relationship is a a hoax, all drama seemed to come to an end.

But the drama really began on Wednesday, when news broke that Swift secretly wrote Harris’ hit song, “This Is What You Came For.”

Earlier on Wednesday, TMZ reported that Swift had recorded herself playing “This Is What You Came For” on piano and sent it to Harris as a demo. He liked the song and decided to record and produce it.

Shortly after TMZ’s report, Swift’s publicist confirmed to People that she did write the song and was listed under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

Harris took to Twitter to confirm the news himself, but he also brutally shaded Swift while doing it.

“And she sings on a little bit of it too,” he wrote in a tweet. “Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual.”

He also said that it was Swift who wanted to keep her involvement a secret.

That started out nicely enough, but then Harris swung the hammer: “Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he wrote. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.”

As if referencing her new relationship wasn’t enough, he also mentioned her alleged long-standing feud with Katy Perry — possibly the first sort of confirmation from someone associated with Swift that the feud is, indeed, real.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it,” he wrote. “Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one.”

It was Harris’ earlier denial of a collaboration that is rumoured to have led to the breakup, according to TMZ.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So was the song the source of the split? We may never know, but they each have their own lives to live.

Swift is gallivanting around the world and making fan’s dreams come true with surprise visits to hospitals, and Harris is basking in the success of his hit song. They will both be fine.

NOW WATCH: Taylor Swift won the Taylor Swift Award



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.