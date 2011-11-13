A Complete Checklist For Next Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season is coming to a close, with most S&P 500 and Dow Industrial components already reporting. But a number of retailers announce this week, including the Gap, Sears and U.S. bell weather, Walmart.



Take a look below to see who you have stock in:

Monday, November 14, 2011:

Lowe’s (LOW): $0.33

Dynegy (DYN): -$0.27

JC Penney (JCP): $0.11

Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.31

PMI Group (PMI): -$0.84

Tuesday, November 15, 2011:

Beazer Homes (BZH): -$0.34

Staples (SPLS): $0.47

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT): $0.98

Saks (SKS): $0.09

TJX Cos (TJX): $1.05

Agilent Technologies (A): $0.81

Dell (DELL): $0.47

Home Depot (HD): $0.58

Autodesk (ADSK): $0.41

Wednesday, November 16, 2011:

Target Corp (TGT): $0.74

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $0.72

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH): $0.28

Applied Materials (AMAT): 0.19

NetApp (NTAP): $0.60

Ltd Brands (LTD): $0.24

Thursday, November 17, 2011:

Williams-Sonoma (WSM): $0.38

Sears Holdings (SHLD): -$2.14

Ross Stores (ROST): $1.25

Gap Inc (GPS): $0.36

Dolby Laboratories (DLB): $0.68

Salesforce.com (CRM): $0.31

Foot Locker (FL): $0.39

GameStop (GME): $0.39

Wet Seal (WTSLA): $0.05

Dollar Tree (DLTR): $0.83

Friday, November 18, 2011:

Destination Maternity (DEST): $0.19

Bonus: Check out what the world’s largest companies have already told us >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.