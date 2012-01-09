A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season is about to kick off in earnest today when Alcoa announces its quarterly results.



The aluminium producer has been under tremendous cost pressure and announced last week it would cut 12% of its global capacity through plant closures and idling.

Although the season rolls out slowly at first, two other Dow components will report this week: J.P. Morgan and Chevron.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement schedule along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, January 9, 2012:

Alcoa Inc. (AA): -$0.01

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN): $0.23

Tuesday, January 10, 2012:

Sino-Forest Corp. (TRE — China): N/A

Wednesday, January 11, 2012:

Lennar Corp. (LEN): $0.16

Chevron Corp. (CVX): $3.29

SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU): $0.24

Thursday, January 12, 2012:

Infosys Ltd. (INFO — India): 39.00 INR

Friday, January 13, 2012:

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM): $0.93

M&T Bank Corp. (MTB): $1.54

Estimates provided by Bloomberg.

