A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season continues with another heavy week of reporters, as 99 companies within the S&P 500 announces quarterly results.



The reporters vary heavily, with names like Amazon.com, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, and The New York Times Co. all set to announce how they did. Investors will be looking to cues in 2012 guidance as they try to gauge if the year will shape up to be stronger than 2011.

Interestingly, there’s a name on this list you may have not expected to report: MF Global. The now defunct company announces its earnings on Friday.

Below is the week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, January 30, 2012:

Wendy’s (WEN): $0.04

Gannett (GCI): $0.69

McKesson (MCK): $1.38

Tuesday, January 31, 2012:

McGraw-Hill (MHP): $0.56

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY): $0.81

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM): $0.76

L-3 Communications (LLL): $2.41

CIT Group (CIT): $0.04

Exxon Mobil (XOM): $1.98

Entergy (ETR): $0.89

Mattel (MAT): $1.00

United Parcel Service (UPS): $1.25

Boston Properties (BXP): $1.19

Dolby Laboratories (DLB): $0.69

Amazon.com (AMZN): $0.16

Aflac (AFL): $1.51

Broadcom (BRCM): $0.65

Valero Energy (VLO): -$0.11

Pfizer (PFE): $0.47

United States Steel (X): -$0.85

Wednesday, February 1, 2012:

Manpower (MAN): $0.88

Aetna (AET): $0.97

Whirlpool (WHR): $1.69

NASDAQ OMX Group (NDAQ): $0.62

Franklin Resources (BEN): $2.08

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $1.83

QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.90

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): $0.57

Allstate (ALL): $0.98

Electronic Arts (EA): $0.94

Ameriprise Financial (AMP): $1.39

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR): $0.36

Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS): $0.15

Tesoro (TSO): -$0.50

JDS Uniphase (JDSU): $0.10

Shutterfly (SFLY): $1.15

Northrop Grumman (NOC): $1.67

AOL (AOL): $0.32

Patriot Coal (PCX): -$0.26

Marathon Oil (MRO): $0.83

Thursday, February 2, 2012:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV): $1.30

Lear (LEA): $1.17

SunCoke Energy (SXC): $0.30

Beazer Homes USA (BZH): -$0.27

International Paper (IP): $0.61

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT): $0.57

New York Times Co. (NYT): $0.41

PulteGroup (PHM): $0.08

Goodrich (GR): $1.57

WABCO Holdings (WBC): $1.17

CME Group (CME): $3.71

Dow Chemical (DOW): $0.31

Cigna (CI): $1.19

Viacom (VIA.B): $1.06

Kellogg (K): $0.63

Gilead Sciences (GILD): $1.05

Sunoco (SUN): -$0.18

Genworth Financial (GNW): $0.19

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): $0.24

Novellus Systems (NVLS): $0.45

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL): $0.15

Merck & Co. (MRK): $0.95

Boston Scientific (BSX): $0.08

Mastercard (MA): $3.92

Southern Copper (SCCO): $0.65

Blackstone Group (BX): $0.38

AMR Corp (AAMRQ): -$0.93

Friday, February 3, 2012:

Aon (AON): $0.96

Simon Property Group (SPG): $1.90

American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL): $0.39

CBRE Group (CBG): $0.44

Clorox (CLX): $0.69

Beam (BEAM): $0.67

Tyson Foods (TSN): $0.35

Estee Lauder (EL): $1.01

MF Global Holdings (MFGLQ): N/A

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

