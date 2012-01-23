A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season heats up this week, as more than 20% of the S&P 500 announces quarterly results.



The reporters vary heavily, with names like Apple, McDonald’s, Verizon, and Ford all set to announce how they did. Investors will be looking to cues in 2012 guidance as they try to gauge if the year will shape up to be stronger than 2011.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, January 23, 2011:

Halliburton (HAL): $0.99

VMware (VMW): $0.60

Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.79

Polycom (PLCM): $0.29

Western Digital Corp (WDC): $0.71

Texas Instruments (TXN): $0.23

CSX (CSX): $0.44

Tuesday, January 24, 2011:

McDonald’s Corp (MCD): $1.29

Baker Hughes (BHI): $1.32

travellers Cos (TRV): $1.52

KeyCorp (KEY): $0.20

AK Steel Holding (AKS): -$0.38

Peabody Energ (BTU): $1.31

EI du Pont (DD): $0.33

EMC Corp (EMC): $0.46

Coach (COH): 1.15

Verizon Communications (VZ): $0.53

Stryker (SYK): $1.03

Norfolk Southern (NSC): $1.40

Apple (AAPL): $10.09

Yahoo! (YHOO): $0.24

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): $0.16

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $1.10

Kimberly-Clark (KMB): $1.30

Regions Financial (RF): $0.05

Waters (WAT): $1.50

Wednesday, January 25, 2011:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): $1.44

MeadWestvaco (MWV): $0.26

Hudson City Bancorp (HCBK): $0.15

Automatic Data Processing (ADP): $0.68

Praxair (PX): $1.37

Swift Transportation (SWFT): $0.24

United Technologies (UTX): $1.46

Corning (GLW): $0.32

WellPoint (WLP): $1.11

Motorola Solutions (MSI): $0.81

Xerox (XRX): $0.33

Southern Co (SO): $0.30

Boeing (BA): $1.01

ConocoPhillips (COP): $1.89

Netflix (NFLX): $0.54

Citrix Systems (CTXS): $0.76

Owens-Illinois (OI): $0.47

Symantec (SYMC): $0.41

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): $1.29

E*Trade Financial (ETFC): $0.20

SanDisk (SNDK): $1.26

Delta Air Lines (DAL): $0.38

Lam Research (LRCX): $0.30

General Dynamics (GD): $1.99

Hess (HES): $1.30

Exelon (EXC): $0.89

Occidental Petroleum (OXY): $1.97

US Airways Group (LCC): $0.03

Thursday, January 26, 2011:

Time Warner Cable (TWC): $1.21

Airgas (ARG): $0.97

Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN): $0.51

Monster Worldwide (MWW): $0.12

Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.94

Janus Capital Group (JNS): $0.15

Colgate-Palmolive (CL): $1.30

Consol Energy (CNX): $0.63

Raytheon (RTN): $1.34

Under Armour (UA): $0.61

Caterpillar (CAT): $1.73

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $0.83

AT&T (T): $0.43

VeriSign (VRSN): $0.41

KLA-Tencor (KLAC): $0.66

Amgen (AMGN): $1.23

Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.28

Starbucks (SBUX): $0.48

3M (MMM): $1.31

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.03

Celgene (CELG): $1.05

United Continental Holdings (UAL): $0.12

Motorola Mobility (MMI): $0.22

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): $0.55

Amylin Pharmaceuticals (AMLN): -$0.97

JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT): $0.58

DeVry (DV): $1.01

Friday, January 27, 2011:

Honeywell International (HON): $1.04

Newell Rubbermaid (NWL): $0.38

Ford Motor (F): $0.26

Legg Mason (LM): $0.30

Altria Group (MO): $0.49

Dominion Resources (D): $0.65

T Rowe Price (TROW): $0.69

Procter & Gamble (PG): $1.08

Chevron (CVX): $2.90

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.