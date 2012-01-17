A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season kicks off in earnest this week when a handful of Dow and S&P 500 components report quarterly results.



The week is heavy in financial and technology firms, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Intel, Google and Microsoft all set to announce. Investors will be closely watching Goldman and peers after J.P. Morgan disappointed last week.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in:

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

M&T Bank (MTB): $1.52

TD Ameritrade Holding (MTD): $0.26

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC): $0.72

Citigroup (C): $0.52

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Northern Trust (NTRS): $0.68

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $1.49

State Street (STT): $0.94

US Bancorp (USB): $0.63

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW): $0.13

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.53

Goldman Sachs Group (GS): $1.23

Fastenal (FAST): $0.29

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP): $0.61

Xilinx (XLNX): $0.38

eBay (EBAY): $0.57

Kinder Morgan (KMI): $0.29

Thursday, January 19, 2012

BB&T Corp (BBT): $0.53

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX): $0.64

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): $1.04

BlackRock (BLK): $2.99

Southwest Airlines (LUV): $0.07

Knight Capital Group (KCG): $0.25

Bank of America Corp (BAC): $0.13

Morgan Stanley (MS): -$0.57

Capital One Financial (COF): $1.54

International Business Machines (IBM): $4.62

American Express (XP): $0.98

Johnson Controls (JCI): $0.62

Intel (INTC): $0.61

Google (GOOG): $10.48

Microsoft (MSFT): $0.77

Progressive Corp (PGR): $0.35

Union Pacific (UNP): $1.82

AMR Corp (AAMRQ): -$0.95

Friday, January 20, 2012

SunTrust Banks (STI): $0.27

General Electric (GE): $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $0.35

Schlumberger (SLB): $1.09

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. Markets were closed on Monday, January 16, 2012.

