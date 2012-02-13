A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season continues with another heavy week of reporters, as 10 per cent of the companies within the S&P 500 announces quarterly results.



The reporters vary heavily, with names like all set to announce how they did. Investors will be looking to cues in 2012 guidance as they try to gauge if the year will shape up to be stronger than 2011.

Below is the week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in.

Monday, February 13, 2012:

Regal Entertainment Group (RGC): $0.04

Masco (MAS): -$0.02

Rackspace Hosting (RAX): $0.15

Lender Processing Services (LPS): $0.58

Health Management Associates (HMA): $0.20

Tuesday, February 14, 2012:

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST): $0.30

Watson Pharmaceuticals (WPI): $1.76

HCP (HCP): $0.68

Fossil (FOSL): $1.77

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT): $0.21

United Therapeutics (UTHR): $0.82

Hospira (HSP): $0.46

Avon Products (AVP): $0.51

FMC Technologies (FTI): $0.51

Taleo (TLEO): $0.23

MetLife (MET): $1.24

American Capital (ACAS): $0.20

Zynga (ZNGA): $0.03

Weight Watchers International (WTW): $0.86

BorgWarner (BWA): $1.17

Wednesday, February 15, 2012:

Devon Energy (DVN): $1.48

Cimarex Energy (XEC): $1.31

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS): $0.74

Owens Corning (OC): $0.48

Comcast (CMCSA): $0.42

ACCO Brands (ABD): $0.27

Deere & Co (DE): $1.23

Incyte Corp (INCY): -$0.41

ITT (ITT): $0.36

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $1.17

Clearwire (CLWR): -$0.37

Ancestry.com (ACOM): $0.34

Jarden (JAH): $0.91

Agilent Technologies (A): $0.69

NVIDIA (NVDA): $0.24

Marriott International (MAR): $0.47

Georgia Gulf (GGC): $0.12

Hanesbrands (HBI): $0.51

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): $0.70

MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR): -$0.08

Tesla Motors (TSLA): -$0.63

Stifel Financial (SF): $0.43

C&J Energy Services (CJES): $0.91

Avis Budget Group (CAR): $0.06

CenturyLink (CTL): $0.61

NetApp (NTAP): $0.58

Terex (TEX): $0.25

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): $1.46

Vulcan Materials (VMC): -$0.37

CF Industries Holdings (CF): $6.84

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX): -$0.86

Equinix (EQIX): $0.45

CBS (CBS): $0.53

Thursday, February 16, 2012:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN): -$0.61

Waste Management (WM): $0.60

Hyatt Hotels (H): $0.13

PG&E (PCG): $0.85

Health Care REIT (HCN): $0.90

Advance Auto Parts (AAP): $0.74

Huntsman (HUN): $0.28

Duke Energy (DUK): $0.21

TRW Automotive Holdings (TRW): $1.56

General Motors (GM): $0.41

Apache (APA): $2.87

Cloud Peak Energy (CLD): $0.53

DDR (DDR): $0.26

Leap Wireless International (LEAP): -$1.20

Frontier Communications (FTR): $0.06

Nordstrom (JWN): $1.10

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX): $0.25

Aruba Networks (ARUN): $0.15

Rovi (ROVI): $0.60

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): $0.00

Applied Materials (AMAT): $0.12

DIRECTV (DTV): $0.91

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP): $0.70

EOG Resources (EOG): $0.87

Spirit Airlines (SAVE): $0.32

VF Corp (VFC): $2.31

GNC Holdings (GNC): $0.30

Ultra Petroleum (UPL): $0.61

SPX (SPW): $1.75

Friday, February 17, 2012:

Campbell Soup (CPB): $0.62

Digital Realty Trust (DLR): $1.01

AMERIGROUP (AGP): $0.63

HJ Heinz (HNZ): $0.85

Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC): -$0.31

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. Order of entries in general order of announcement (i.e. first listings before bell, latter ones after bell).

