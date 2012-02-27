A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season begins to wind down this week, as 24 companies within the S&P 500 announces quarterly results.



The reporters vary heavily, with names like Visteon, priceline.com, Costco, and El Paso all set to announce how they did. Investors will be looking to cues in 2012 guidance as they try to gauge if the year will shape up to be stronger than 2011.

Below is the week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, February 27, 2012:

Quicksilver Resources (KWK): $0.01

Visteon (VC): $0.79

Charter Communications (CHTR): -$0.17

Salix Pharmaceuticals (SLXP): $0.93

Southwestern Energy (SWN): $0.47

priceline.com (PCLN): $5.05

Chemtura (CHMT): $0.11

Human Genome Sciences (HGSI): -$0.41

Amyris (AMRS): -$0.74

Dendreon (DNDN): -$0.60

Lowe’s (LOW): $0.23

URS (URS): $0.98

AES (AES): $0.22

Tuesday, February 28, 2012:

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG): -$2.14

Ariad Pharmaceuticals (ARIA): -$0.19

Tenet Healthcare (THC): $0.14

AutoZone (AZO): $4.01

Ecolab (ECL): $0.70

Western Refining (WNR): $0.52

Viropharma (VPHM): $0.49

Rowan (RDC): $0.31

El Paso (EP): $0.30

HollyFrontier (HFC): $1.25

Fortress Investment (FIG): $0.10

FirstEnergy (FE): $0.75

Kodiak Oil & Gas (KOG): $0.09

Collective Brands (PSS): -$0.81

DreamWorks Animation SKG (DWA): $0.33

Universal Display (PANL): $0.06

Office Depot (ODP): $0.00

Cablevision Systems (CVC): $0.24

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD): -$0.12

NRG Energy (NRG): -$0.17

Wednesday, February 29, 2012:

SemGroup (SEMG): $0.20

Costco Wholesale (COST): $0.87

Staples (SPLS): $0.40

Joy Global (JOY): $1.35

Liz Claiborne (LIZ): $0.14

GMX Resources (GMXR): -$0.07

PetSmart (PETM): $0.90

MBIA (MBI): N/A

BroadSoft (BSFT): $0.29

Finisar (FNSR): $0.22

Medivation (MDVN): -$0.30

GenOn Energy (GEN): -$0.13

McDermott International (MDR): $0.20

CenterPoint Energy (CNP): $0.19

Endeavour International (END): -$0.27

SureWest Communications (SURW): $0.08

Thursday, March 1, 2012:

James River Coal (JRCC): $0.09

Dresser-Rand Group (DRC): $0.94

Foot Locker (FL): $0.51

Kroger (KR): $0.49

Friday, March 2, 2012:

No major U.S. earnings announcements scheduled

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. Order of entries in general order of announcement (i.e. first listings before bell, latter ones after bell).

