A Complete Checklist For Next Week's Big Earnings Announcements

The third week of earnings season starts Monday. One hundred and 30 four companies on the S&P 500 will announce quarterly results. We’ll be covering the major results live.



All estimates are courtesy Bloomberg. Take a look to see who you have stock in:

Monday, October 31, 2011:

Humana (HUM): $2.03

Allstate (ALL): $0.09

Loews (L): $0.54

Tuesday, November 1, 2011:

FirstEnergy (FE): $1.23

Pfizer (PFE): $0.56

Tenet Healthcare (THC): $0.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM): $0.66

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG): $0.81

Discovery Communications (DISCA): $0.54

JDS Uniphase (JDSU): $0.13

CF Industries Holdings (CF): $4.85

Valero Energy (VLO): $1.92

Pitney Bowes (PBI): $0.54

Marathon Petroleum (MPC): $2.56

Marathon Oil (MRO): $0.83

Consolidated Edison (ED): $1.33

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW): $2.12

Wednesday, November 2, 2011:

Time Warner (TWX): $0.75

Marsh & McLennan (MMC): $0.23

News Corp (NWSA): $0.29

QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.78

Kraft Foods (KFT): $0.55

Prudential Financial (PRU): $1.54

Whole Foods Market (WFM): $0.41

Tesoro (TSO): $1.95

Vulcan Materials (VMC): $0.06

MEMC Electronic (WFR): $0.12

Comcast (CMCSA): $0.39

Clorox (CLX): $0.94

Vornado Realty (VNO): $1.13

Mastercard (MA): $4.81

Thursday, November 3, 2011:

NYSE Euronext (NYX): $0.70

CVS Caremark (CVS): $0.67

Alpha Natural Resources (ANR): $0.05

Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI): $0.65

Duke Energy (DUK): $0.46

Sempra (SRE): $1.22

Apache (APA): $2.79

Genworth Financial (GNW): $0.18

PerkinElmer (PKI): $0.39

Chesapeake Energy (CHK): $0.67

Sunoco (SUN): $0.57

CBS (CBS): $0.46

Starbucks (SBUX): $0.36

American International Group (AIG): -$0.30

Kellogg (K): $0.89

Sara Lee (SLE): $0.17

Estee Lauder (EL): $1.18

DIRECTV (DTV): $0.72

PG&E (PCG): $1.06

Friday, November 4, 2011:

Pepco Holdings (POM): $0.41

Windstream (WIN): $0.20

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A): $1796

