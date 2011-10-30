A Complete Checklist For Next Week's Big Earnings Announcements

The third week of earnings season starts Monday. One hundred and 30 four companies on the S&P 500 will announce quarterly results. We’ll be covering the major results live.
All estimates are courtesy Bloomberg. Take a look to see who you have stock in:
Monday, October 31, 2011:
Humana (HUM): $2.03
Allstate (ALL): $0.09
Loews (L): $0.54
Tuesday, November 1, 2011:
FirstEnergy (FE): $1.23
Pfizer (PFE): $0.56
Tenet Healthcare (THC): $0.00
Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM): $0.66
Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG): $0.81
Discovery Communications (DISCA): $0.54
JDS Uniphase (JDSU): $0.13
CF Industries Holdings (CF): $4.85
Valero Energy (VLO): $1.92
Pitney Bowes (PBI): $0.54
Marathon Petroleum (MPC): $2.56
Marathon Oil (MRO): $0.83
Consolidated Edison (ED): $1.33
Pinnacle West Capital (PNW): $2.12
Wednesday, November 2, 2011:
Time Warner (TWX): $0.75
Marsh & McLennan (MMC): $0.23
News Corp (NWSA): $0.29
QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.78
Kraft Foods (KFT): $0.55
Prudential Financial (PRU): $1.54
Whole Foods Market (WFM): $0.41
Tesoro (TSO): $1.95
Vulcan Materials (VMC): $0.06
MEMC Electronic (WFR): $0.12
Comcast (CMCSA): $0.39
Clorox (CLX): $0.94
Vornado Realty (VNO): $1.13
Mastercard (MA): $4.81
Thursday, November 3, 2011:
NYSE Euronext (NYX): $0.70
CVS Caremark (CVS): $0.67
Alpha Natural Resources (ANR): $0.05
Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI): $0.65
Duke Energy (DUK): $0.46
Sempra (SRE): $1.22
Apache (APA): $2.79
Genworth Financial (GNW): $0.18
PerkinElmer (PKI): $0.39
Chesapeake Energy (CHK): $0.67
Sunoco (SUN): $0.57
CBS (CBS): $0.46
Starbucks (SBUX): $0.36
American International Group (AIG): -$0.30
Kellogg (K): $0.89
Sara Lee (SLE): $0.17
Estee Lauder (EL): $1.18
DIRECTV (DTV): $0.72
PG&E (PCG): $1.06
Friday, November 4, 2011:
Pepco Holdings (POM): $0.41
Windstream (WIN): $0.20
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A): $1796
