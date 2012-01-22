Here's How Everyone Wasted Time On The Internet In 2011

Photo: hazimmermann via Flickr
A lot happened in 2011 on the Internet. More people joined Facebook and the world is more connected than ever before.But it’s pretty hard to keep track of most of what’s going on. Luckily, Royal Pingdom has assembled a massive collection of stats from the Internet in 2011.
We’ve thrown together a quick breakdown of all the highlights.
There are 225 million active Twitter accounts and 250 million Tweets per day. 100 million of them are actively used...
There have been 1 trillion video playbacks on YouTube. 48 hours of video content is uploaded every minute.
82.5% of the U.S. has seen an online video. YouTube's market share of that is 76.4%, and Google delivered 43% of all video views in 2011.
There were 14 million new Instagram accounts in 2011. Users upload 60 photos per second to Instagram.
