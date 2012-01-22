Here's How Everyone Wasted Time On The Internet In 2011

A lot happened in 2011 on the Internet. More people joined Facebook and the world is more connected than ever before.But it’s pretty hard to keep track of most of what’s going on. Luckily, Royal Pingdom has assembled a massive collection of stats from the Internet in 2011.

We’ve thrown together a quick breakdown of all the highlights.

There are 3.146 billion email accounts around the world.

Microsoft Outlook was the most popular client with 27.6% market share

71% of worldwide email traffic was spam.

112 emails sent and received per day by the average corporate user.

360 million Hotmail users total. It's the largest email service in the world.

It's been 40 years since the first email was sent, in 1971. Wow.

There are now 555 million websites. 300 million of those were added in 2011.

Social.com, the most expensive domain name sold in 2011, sold for $2.6 million.

There are 2.1 billion Internet users worldwide.

Here's the breakdown of Internet users by location. This is as of March 2011.

Here's penetration of the Internet for all markets.

There are more than 800 million Internet users on Facebook. 200 million joined in 2011...

...and 350 million of them log in from their mobile devices.

There are 225 million active Twitter accounts and 250 million Tweets per day. 100 million of them are actively used...

...and 18.1 million of those Twitter accounts are following Lady Gaga.

#egypt was the number one hashtag of 2011.

There are 39 million Tumblr blogs as of the end of 2011. There are 70 million WordPress blogs.

There are more than 2.4 billion social media accounts worldwide.

Low-tech is good too, though. There are 2.6 billion IM accounts worldwide.

Here's a breakdown of the web browser share as of the end of 2011.

There are 1.2 billion active mobile broadband subscriptions worldwide as of 2011.

Apple has an 88% share of the tablet market as of the end of 2011.

There have been 1 trillion video playbacks on YouTube. 48 hours of video content is uploaded every minute.

82.5% of the U.S. has seen an online video. YouTube's market share of that is 76.4%, and Google delivered 43% of all video views in 2011.

Internet users viewed 201.4 billion videos viewed online per month as of October 2011.

There were 14 million new Instagram accounts in 2011. Users upload 60 photos per second to Instagram.

There were 100 billion photos on Facebook as of mid-2011.

