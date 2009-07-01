A Comparison Of Microsoft And Google's Home Energy Software

Guy makes his own electric car from a kit. [NBC Bay Area]

Elon Musk says that as part of the Daimler deal he must remain CEO for two more years. [Reuters]

French nuclear company Areva will try to raise $14 billion to save itself. [FT]

What’s the difference between Microsoft and Google’s energy software. [Earth2Tech]

Climate change is big business. [Earth2Tech]

Toyota is looking to licence out its patented hybrid technologies. [WSJ]

Cleantech investment bounces back for Q2. [Greentech Media]

Drivers have ‘huge’ interest in cash for clunkers. [Bloomberg]

A third of stimulus money is being spent on building new roads. [Infrastructurist]

Obama’s dream of a million electric cars could hurt the grid. [Reuters]

The climate bill is larded with something for everyone. [NYT]

CFTC will do all it can to fight market manipulation. [Bloomberg]

Are electric cars the new ethanol? [Examiner]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.