A Comparison Of Microsoft And Google's Home Energy Software

Guy makes his own electric car from a kit. [NBC Bay Area]
Elon Musk says that as part of the Daimler deal he must remain CEO for two more years. [Reuters]
French nuclear company Areva will try to raise $14 billion to save itself. [FT]
What’s the difference between Microsoft and Google’s energy software. [Earth2Tech]
Climate change is big business. [Earth2Tech]
Toyota is looking to licence out its patented hybrid technologies. [WSJ]
Cleantech investment bounces back for Q2. [Greentech Media]
Drivers have ‘huge’ interest in cash for clunkers. [Bloomberg]
A third of stimulus money is being spent on building new roads. [Infrastructurist]
Obama’s dream of a million electric cars could hurt the grid. [Reuters]
The climate bill is larded with something for everyone. [NYT]
CFTC will do all it can to fight market manipulation. [Bloomberg]
Are electric cars the new ethanol? [Examiner]
