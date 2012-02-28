A Company Trademarked Jeremy Lin's Name More Than A Year Ago For A Measly $700

Photo: AP

Last week, Jeremy Lin filed paperwork to trademark the term “Linsanity.” But if he wants to own his name, he might have more trouble doing so. As it turns out, a Chinese company trademarked Lin’s name more than a year ago (via Reuters).According to Benjamin Kang Lim of Reuters, Wuxi Risheng Sports Utility, a company in China that makes sports balls, registered Lin’s name as a trademark in July, 2010 for just 4,460 yuan (~US$700).



Unfortunately for Lin, China’s trademark policies favour those that register first. And in this case, Lin would likely have to buy the trademark from the company. And now that Lin is one of the most popular athletes in the world, buying the trademark will not be cheap.

The other option is to fight the trademark in court. Just last week, Michael Jordan filed a lawsuit against a Chinese company over the use of his Chinese nickname and likeness.

